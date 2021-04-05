Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches personal best in ATP rankings

    5 April 2021, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rose to his personal best ranking in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik jumped from number 44 to number 42 of the updated ATP rankings. Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin rose three spots up to number 102 of the men's singles rankings. Dmitry Popko also improved his standings by one line rising to number 179.

    Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the global rankings at number one. Russian Daniil Medvedev is ranked 2nd in the world. Coming in third is Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

    All Kazakhstani tennis players improved their standing in men’s doubles rankings by two spots. Andrey Golubev is now placed 85th, Mikhail Kukushkin – 93rd, and Alexander Bublik – 100th. As for Alexander Nedovyesov, he rose three lines up to number 107.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

