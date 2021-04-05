Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches personal best in ATP rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2021, 12:43
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches personal best in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rose to his personal best ranking in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik jumped from number 44 to number 42 of the updated ATP rankings. Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin rose three spots up to number 102 of the men's singles rankings. Dmitry Popko also improved his standings by one line rising to number 179.

Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the global rankings at number one. Russian Daniil Medvedev is ranked 2nd in the world. Coming in third is Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

All Kazakhstani tennis players improved their standing in men’s doubles rankings by two spots. Andrey Golubev is now placed 85th, Mikhail Kukushkin – 93rd, and Alexander Bublik – 100th. As for Alexander Nedovyesov, he rose three lines up to number 107.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year