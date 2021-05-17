Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches career-high in ATP rankings

    17 May 2021, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has reached a career-high №38 of the ATP rankings this week, Kazinform reports.

    Bublik climbed two spots and reached his personal career-high at №38 of the ATP rankings with 1,613 points.

    Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan also jumped three spots up to №100. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko and Alexander Nedovyesov are ranked 193rd and 378th, respectively.

    Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the updated ATP ranking at №1 with 11,063 points. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev with 9,793 points. Rafael Nadal of Spain rounds out the top 3 with 9,630 points.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana