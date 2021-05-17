Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches career-high in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has reached a career-high №38 of the ATP rankings this week, Kazinform reports.

Bublik climbed two spots and reached his personal career-high at №38 of the ATP rankings with 1,613 points.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan also jumped three spots up to №100. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko and Alexander Nedovyesov are ranked 193rd and 378th, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the updated ATP ranking at №1 with 11,063 points. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev with 9,793 points. Rafael Nadal of Spain rounds out the top 3 with 9,630 points.



