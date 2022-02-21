Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches career-high, enters ATP Top 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached his career-high ranking of 30 on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 24-year-old Bublik climbed one spot up to enter the ATP Top 30 for the first time in his career.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko moved two spots up to number 166th and 178th, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains world number one tennis player. Russian Daniil Medvedev is placed 2nd in the world. Alexander Zverev of Germany rounds out the top 3.

As for the doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev slid three spots down to number 34. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, on the contrary, rose five spots up to number 63. Bublik lost five spots and fell to number 72.



