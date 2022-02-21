Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches career-high, enters ATP Top 30

    21 February 2022, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached his career-high ranking of 30 on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 24-year-old Bublik climbed one spot up to enter the ATP Top 30 for the first time in his career.

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko moved two spots up to number 166th and 178th, respectively.

    Serb Novak Djokovic remains world number one tennis player. Russian Daniil Medvedev is placed 2nd in the world. Alexander Zverev of Germany rounds out the top 3.

    As for the doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev slid three spots down to number 34. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, on the contrary, rose five spots up to number 63. Bublik lost five spots and fell to number 72.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion