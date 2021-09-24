Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches Astana Open quarterfinal

    24 September 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First seed of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik won in the second round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the three-set match Kazakhstani Bublik defeated Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

    In 1 hour and 23 minutes the 24-year-old Kazakhstani hit 18 aces, made eight double faults, and saved three break points of five.

    The Kazakhstan is to face Carlos Taberner in the quarterfinal of the Astana Open.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year