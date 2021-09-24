Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches Astana Open quarterfinal

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 September 2021, 10:50
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches Astana Open quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First seed of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik won in the second round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the three-set match Kazakhstani Bublik defeated Miomir Kecmanović of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In 1 hour and 23 minutes the 24-year-old Kazakhstani hit 18 aces, made eight double faults, and saved three break points of five.

The Kazakhstan is to face Carlos Taberner in the quarterfinal of the Astana Open.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar