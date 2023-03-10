Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik, Putintseva bow out of 2023 Indian Wells Masters

    10 March 2023, 15:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva lost at the start of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik was defeated by Taiwanese tennis player Wu Tung-lin, ranked 175th in the world, 4-6, 4-6 in the first round of the men’s Masters 1000 singles event in Indian Wells, California.

    World no. 42 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost to Czech Karolína Muchová, placed 76th in the WTA ranking, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

    World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin encounter in the second round.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

