Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik propels into his first Wimbledon third round

    2 July 2021, 08:15

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – World number 38 Alexander Bublik has reached for the first time in his career the third round of the Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Bublik needed 2h 26 minutes to route world number 21 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in three-sets 6-4,7-6, 7-6. The Kazakhstani fired 34 aces and made 10 double faults, whereas Dimitrov hit 4 aces and made 6 double faults.

    In the next round Bublik will face world number 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

    Earlier it was reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina also reached the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in Great Britain where she will play against American Shelby Rogers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana