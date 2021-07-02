Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik propels into his first Wimbledon third round

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2021, 08:15
LONDON. KAZINFORM – World number 38 Alexander Bublik has reached for the first time in his career the third round of the Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Bublik needed 2h 26 minutes to route world number 21 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in three-sets 6-4,7-6, 7-6. The Kazakhstani fired 34 aces and made 10 double faults, whereas Dimitrov hit 4 aces and made 6 double faults.

In the next round Bublik will face world number 18 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Earlier it was reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina also reached the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in Great Britain where she will play against American Shelby Rogers.


