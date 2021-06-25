Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2021, 16:32
Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Viking International Eastbourne

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has lost in the quarterfinal of the Viking International Eastbourne in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Seeded 8th at the tournament, the Kazakhstani was eliminated by Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 1-6, 5-7.

The two-set match lasted for 1h 17 minutes. Bublik fired 8 aces and made 9 double faults, whereas 3rd-seeded Sonego hit 3 aces and made 2 double faults.

Sonego will face Australian Max Purcell in the semifinal of the tournament.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €545,000.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the semifinal of the WTA's Viking International Eastbourne and will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.


