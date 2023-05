ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №48 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the first round of the 2023 Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

American Marcos Giron eliminated the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Next Giron will face American Taylor Fritz seeded second at the tournament.

The total prize fund of the tournament exceeds €630,000.