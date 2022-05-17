Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Gonet Geneva Open

    17 May 2022, 07:21

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked male tennis player Alexander Bublik and his men’s doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia lost in the opening round of the Gonet Geneva Open, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Australian duo was eliminated by Portuguese tandem Joao Sousa and Francisco Cabral. The Portuguese athletes needed 1h 50 minutes to defeat Bublik and Kokkinakis 6-7, 7-6, 12-10.

    During the opening match Bublik and Kokkinakis fired 10 aces and made five double faults.

    It bears to remind that Alexander Bublik was stunned by Pole Kamil Majchrzak in the opening match of the Men’s Singles event at the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion