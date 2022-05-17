Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Gonet Geneva Open

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2022, 07:21
GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked male tennis player Alexander Bublik and his men’s doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia lost in the opening round of the Gonet Geneva Open, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Australian duo was eliminated by Portuguese tandem Joao Sousa and Francisco Cabral. The Portuguese athletes needed 1h 50 minutes to defeat Bublik and Kokkinakis 6-7, 7-6, 12-10.

During the opening match Bublik and Kokkinakis fired 10 aces and made five double faults.

It bears to remind that Alexander Bublik was stunned by Pole Kamil Majchrzak in the opening match of the Men’s Singles event at the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
