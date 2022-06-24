Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Eastbourne

    24 June 2022, 10:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N39 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was stopped in the quarterfinal of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne in Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    American Taylor Fritz ranked 14th in the world edged out the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. He needed 1h 7 minutes to send Bublik home.

    The Kazakhstani fired five aces and made four double faults during the quarterfinal match.

    The 3rd-seeded Fritz will continue his fight for the Eastbourne title against Aussie Alex de Minaur seeded 6th at the tournament.

    Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan were upset in the quarterfinal of the tournament by Matwe Middelkoop and Luke Saville. Middelkoop and Saville went on to reach the final of the Men’s Doubles event where they will face top-seed duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

