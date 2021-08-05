Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Citi Open in Washington

    5 August 2021, 20:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost in the second round of the Citi Open tournament in Washington, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 9th-seeded Bublik was eliminated by Japanese Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. The Japanese needed 1h 35 minutes to edge Bublik out.

    The Kazakhstani fired 14 aces and made 13 double faults, while Nishikori hit 3 aces and made 3 double faults. This was the first time the opponents met on court.

    Next Nishikori will face British Cameron Norrie.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $1,8 million.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana