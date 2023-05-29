Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of ATP Top 50

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 09:31
Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of ATP Top 50 Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the ATP Top 50 this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani lost three spots landing the 51st line in the updated ATP Singles Rankings. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan retained the 147th line of the rankings.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz tops the ATP Singles Rankings. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and Serb Novak Djokovic placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov climbed three spots up to №64 in the ATP’s Doubles Rankings. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik are 82nd and 160th, correspondingly.

Dutch Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski dominate the ATP Doubles Rankings. American Rajeev Ram is ranked 3rd.


