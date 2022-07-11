Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Bublik out of ATP's TOP 40

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 July 2022, 15:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik dropped out of the top-40 in the ATP's latest singles ranking following his loss in the 3rd round of the 2022 Wimbeldon, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia ranks first. German Alexander Zverev is is second and Spanish Rafael Nadal is third.

In the ATP singles ranking, Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost four spots to land at 42nd. His compatriot Dmitry Popko moved up to rank 189th.

The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by British Joe Salisbury, followed by American Rajeev Ram and Argentinian Horacio Zeballos.

Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev dropped to the 40th spot. Alexander Nedovyesov was up three spots to rank 57th, and Bublik was put 190th after losing 11 spots.

