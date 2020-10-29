Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Astana Open

    29 October 2020, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Wednesday Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was sadly eliminated in the first round of the ATP 250 Astana Open, Kazinform reports.

    American Mackenzie McDonald needed 1h 12 minutes to claim a straight-sets victory over Bublik in the opening round battle in Nur-Sultan. The world number 209 beat the 6th-seeded Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

    During the match Bublik who is ranked 160 spots higher in the world fired 11 aces and made 8 double faults, whereas the American hit only one ace and made 0 double faults.

    It is worth mentioning that this year Bublik beat McDonald in a three-set match 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 at the St. Petersburg 2020.

    The American will next face wildcard Andreas Seppi from Italy.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

