Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Astana Open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 October 2020, 08:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Wednesday Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was sadly eliminated in the first round of the ATP 250 Astana Open, Kazinform reports.

American Mackenzie McDonald needed 1h 12 minutes to claim a straight-sets victory over Bublik in the opening round battle in Nur-Sultan. The world number 209 beat the 6th-seeded Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

During the match Bublik who is ranked 160 spots higher in the world fired 11 aces and made 8 double faults, whereas the American hit only one ace and made 0 double faults.

It is worth mentioning that this year Bublik beat McDonald in a three-set match 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 at the St. Petersburg 2020.

The American will next face wildcard Andreas Seppi from Italy.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
