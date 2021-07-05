Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of 2021 Wimbledon

    5 July 2021, 09:24

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – World number 38 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost in the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Bublik was edged out by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a three-set match 3-6, 4-6, 2-6. During the match which lasted for 1h 24 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit 10 aces and made five double faults, whereas Hurkacz fired seven aces and made no double faults.

    In the fourth round Hurkacz will face Russian Daniil Medvedev ranked 2nd in the world.

    Earlier it was reported that Alexander Bublik strolled past world number 21 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the second round.


