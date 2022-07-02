Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik, Nedovyesov out of 2022 Wimbledon

    2 July 2022, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°38 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon in London failing to advance to the fourth round of the tournament, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the third-round match Bublik lost to 23rd-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in four sets 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 4-6. In the match which lasted for almost three hours the Kazakhstan fired 24 aces and made 12 double faults. Tiafoe will next face Belgian David Goffin.

    Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi were eliminated by Brazilian Rafael Matos and Spaniard David Vega Hernandez in the second round of the Men’s Doubles event of the Grand Slam tournament in London.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov