Kazakhstan’s Bublik, Nedovyesov out of 2022 Wimbledon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°38 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon in London failing to advance to the fourth round of the tournament, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the third-round match Bublik lost to 23rd-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in four sets 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 4-6. In the match which lasted for almost three hours the Kazakhstan fired 24 aces and made 12 double faults. Tiafoe will next face Belgian David Goffin.

Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi were eliminated by Brazilian Rafael Matos and Spaniard David Vega Hernandez in the second round of the Men’s Doubles event of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

Photo: olympic.kz