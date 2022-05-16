Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik loses at the start of Gonet Geneva Open

    16 May 2022, 12:46

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – World N°41 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has lost at the start of the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    8th-seeded Bublik was stunned by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in a three-set match 1-6, 7-6, 3-6.

    Majchrzak will next face the winner of Austrian Dominic Thiem vs Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato opener.

    Paired with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis Bublik is set to face Portuguese duo Joao Sousa and Francisco Cabral in the Men’s Doubles opening round at the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

