Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik loses 2 spots in updated ATP ranking

    28 February 2022, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two spots in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 24-year-old Bublik slid two spots down to number 32 of the updated ATP Singles ranking.

    Two Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko improved their standing in the updated ATP ranking. Kukushkin climbed six spots up to number 160, while Popko moved seven spots up to number 171.

    Russian Daniil Medvedev elbowed aside Novak Djokovic of Serbia and topped the ATP Singles ranking. Alexander Zverev of Germany rounds out the top 3.

    Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan jumped seven spots up to number 27 of the ATP Doubles ranking. Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved down from number 63 to number 65 of the ATP doubles ranking. Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, moved three spots up to number 69.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov