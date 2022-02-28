Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 February 2022, 11:36
Kazakhstan’s Bublik loses 2 spots in updated ATP ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two spots in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 24-year-old Bublik slid two spots down to number 32 of the updated ATP Singles ranking.

Two Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko improved their standing in the updated ATP ranking. Kukushkin climbed six spots up to number 160, while Popko moved seven spots up to number 171.

Russian Daniil Medvedev elbowed aside Novak Djokovic of Serbia and topped the ATP Singles ranking. Alexander Zverev of Germany rounds out the top 3.

Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan jumped seven spots up to number 27 of the ATP Doubles ranking. Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved down from number 63 to number 65 of the ATP doubles ranking. Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, moved three spots up to number 69.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
