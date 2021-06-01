Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik, Kukushkin out of 2021 Roland Garros

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2021, 19:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost in the first round of the ongoing Roland Garros tournament in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Bublik faced world number 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia who needed 1h 54 minutes to stun the Kazakhstani.

Medvedev eliminated Bublik in three sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 hitting 7 aces and making 4 double faults, whereas the latter fired 8 aces and made 8 double faults.

Next Medvedev will play against American Tommy Paul.

Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin had a bad start at the French Grand Slam tournament. He lost to Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a three-set match 4-6, 4-6, 3-6. The Spaniard will take on Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp in the second round.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva had been also edged out in her respective opener at the 2021 Roland Garros.


