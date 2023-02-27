Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik in ATP Top 50 singles rankings

    27 February 2023, 15:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan climbed up the ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Improving his standing by four lines, the highest-ranked Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik landed the 46th spot of the rankings. Unlike Bublik, his compatriot Timofey Saktov lost five spot and fell to №134.

    Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the ATP Singles Rankings. He is followed by Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ranked 2nd and 3rd in the world, respectively.

    American Rajeev Ram tops the ATP Doubles Rankings. Ranked 2nd is British Joe Salisbury. Wesley Koolhof lost one spot plummeting to the 3rd spot.

    Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev slid seven spot down to №51. Aleksandr Nedovyesov is placed 68th. Alexander Bublik lost 17 spots falling to №181.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
