    Kazakhstan’s Bublik ends year in ATP Top 40

    26 December 2022, 11:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players retained their spots in this year’s last ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Alexander Bublik is ranked 37th in the world. Timofey Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin are placed 142nd and 188th, respectively.

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ends the year as the top player in the world. He is followed by tennis legend Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud from Norway who round out the top 3.

    As for the ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov retained their 47th and 50th spots, accordingly. Alexander Bublik is ranked 170th in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

    Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski and American Rajeev Ram are top 3 of the ATP Doubles Rankings.


