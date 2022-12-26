Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik ends year in ATP Top 40

26 December 2022, 11:17
Kazakhstan’s Bublik ends year in ATP Top 40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players retained their spots in this year’s last ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Alexander Bublik is ranked 37th in the world. Timofey Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin are placed 142nd and 188th, respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ends the year as the top player in the world. He is followed by tennis legend Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud from Norway who round out the top 3.

As for the ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov retained their 47th and 50th spots, accordingly. Alexander Bublik is ranked 170th in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski and American Rajeev Ram are top 3 of the ATP Doubles Rankings.


Фото: ktf.kz

Related news
Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year
Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in updated WTA Rankings
December 26. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year
Kazakhstani Rybakina retains her position in updated WTA Rankings
Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev talk over phone
Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 World chess champion Magnus Carlsen arrives in Almaty
2 Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Continues
3 Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured
4 Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places
5 Pope Francis conducts traditional Christmas service at Vatican

News