Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik eliminated by world №2 at Tokyo Olympics

    24 July 2021, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost in the first round of the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympic Games.

    Daniil Medvedev of Russia routed Kazakhstani Bublik in straight set 6-4, 7-6. He will next face Indian Sumit Nagal who defeated Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina devastated Australian Samantha Stosur in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics and will take on Swede Rebecca Peterson.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas was not able to finish her first-round match against Czech Barbora Krejcikova and retired due to an injury in the first set.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana