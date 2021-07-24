Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik eliminated by world №2 at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 13:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost in the first round of the Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympic Games.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia routed Kazakhstani Bublik in straight set 6-4, 7-6. He will next face Indian Sumit Nagal who defeated Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina devastated Australian Samantha Stosur in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics and will take on Swede Rebecca Peterson.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas was not able to finish her first-round match against Czech Barbora Krejcikova and retired due to an injury in the first set.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Tokyo Olympics  
