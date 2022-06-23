Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik eases into Eastbourne quarterfinal

    23 June 2022, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°39 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the quarterfinal of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Bublik eliminated Australian qualifier John Millman in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the second-round match. The match lasted for 59 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 15 aces to stun the Astana Open 250 title holder.

    In the quarterfinal Bublik will face 3rd-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

    At the start of the tournament the Kazakhstani defeated another American Frances Tiafoe seeded 7th at the tournament.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
