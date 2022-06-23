Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik eases into Eastbourne quarterfinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2022, 14:25
Kazakhstan’s Bublik eases into Eastbourne quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°39 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the quarterfinal of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Bublik eliminated Australian qualifier John Millman in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the second-round match. The match lasted for 59 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 15 aces to stun the Astana Open 250 title holder.

In the quarterfinal Bublik will face 3rd-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

At the start of the tournament the Kazakhstani defeated another American Frances Tiafoe seeded 7th at the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku