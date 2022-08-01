Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Rankings

    1 August 2022 14:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik is one spot down in the ATP Singles Rankings compared to last week, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    Kazakhstan’s highest ranked male tennis player Bublik slid to N°42 in the updated ATP Singles Rankings.

    Other Kazakhstanis Dmitry Popko and Mikhail Kukushkin plummeted 20 and 18 spots down in the ATP Singles Rankings, respectively.

    After losing 150 points, Russian Daniil Medvedev stayed at the top of the ATP Singles Rankings, followed by German Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain elbowed aside Greek Stefanos Tsisipas and rose to N°4 in the rankings.

    Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov are ranked 42nd and 60th in the ATP Doubles Rankings.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
