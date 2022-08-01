Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Rankings
1 August 2022 14:46

Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik is one spot down in the ATP Singles Rankings compared to last week, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

Kazakhstan’s highest ranked male tennis player Bublik slid to N°42 in the updated ATP Singles Rankings.

Other Kazakhstanis Dmitry Popko and Mikhail Kukushkin plummeted 20 and 18 spots down in the ATP Singles Rankings, respectively.

After losing 150 points, Russian Daniil Medvedev stayed at the top of the ATP Singles Rankings, followed by German Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain elbowed aside Greek Stefanos Tsisipas and rose to N°4 in the rankings.

Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov are ranked 42nd and 60th in the ATP Doubles Rankings.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Read also
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships
Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan win WCOPA Grand Prix
Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant
Kazakhstan’s population may exceed 27 mln by 2050
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions
2 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
3 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
4 Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
5 Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region

News

Archive