Kazakhstan’s Bublik cruises into ATP Challenger final in Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the final of the Singapore Tennis Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the semifinal-match the 4th-seeded Bublik stunned Radu Albot of Moldova in three-sets. Bublik needed 1h 32 minutes to eliminate the 6th-seeded Albot 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Kazakhstan fired 12 aces and made 5 double faults, whereas Albot hit 2 aces and made no double faults.

In the final of the ATP Challenger in Singapore, Bublik will face Australian Alexei Popyrin who defeated Croatian Marin Cilic in straight sets 7-6, 7-6 in their respective semifinal-match.