Kazakhstan’s Bublik close to his career-high in ATP Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan N°1 in tennis Alexander Bublik has improved his standing in the updated ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik climbed three spots up to number 33 of the updated ATP Singles Rankings. His career-high ranking was the 30th spot on 21 February 2022.

Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost five spots sliding to N°167. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov rose to N°171 and N°191, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains the world’s top tennis player. Ranked second is Daniil Medvedev from Russia. German Alexander Zverev rounds out the top 3.

As for ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev lost two spots and is placed 26th. Unlike Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Bublik improved their standing and landed the 62nd and 65th lines, accordingly.