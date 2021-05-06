Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik books Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 May 2021, 17:52
Kazakhstan’s Bublik books Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has booked the quarterfinal of the Mutua Madrid Open today, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

World number 44 Bublik stunned Russian Aslan Karatsev in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 taking his record to 19-11 in 2021.

This will be his second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the season after last month’s Miami Open.

Next Bublik will face the winner of world number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Norwegian Casper Ruud encounter.

The prize pool of the APT Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid exceeds €2.6 million.


