Kazakhstan’s Bublik and Golubev lose in historical Roland Garros doubles final

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2021, 10:04
PARIS. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev lost in their first ever Grand Slam men’s doubles final in Paris on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the Kazakh duo was toppled by hosts Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France on Court Philippe-Chartier in a three-set match 6-4, 6-7, 4-6. This is the second Roland Garros double title for the French tandem.

It is worth noting that Bublik and Golubev were pretty confident in the first set upsetting the French 6-4. However, in the closely fought second set Herbert and Mahut managed to win the tie breaker 7-1 and went on to triumph over the Kazakhstani duo in the third and final set.

This was the first time the Kazakh duo has ever reached the men’s doubles fin of the Roland Garros tournament. Andrey Golubev advanced to the semifinal of the 2014 Roland Garros together with Aussie Sam Groth. As for Alexander Bublik, he and his compatriot Mikhail Kukushkin played in the semifinal of the 2020 Australian Open.


