Kazakhstan’s Bublik advances at Wimbledon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°38 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan strolled into the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the opening round Bublik stunned Hungarian Marton Fucsovics ranked 59th in the world in a three-set match 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 that lasted for 1h 24 minutes.

Next Bublik will face Serbian Dusan Lajovic who propelled to the second round of the Grand Slam after his first-round opponent Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta had retired in the middle of the match.

As for Women’s Singles, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will take on Alize Cornet and Coco Vandeweghe in their first-round matches, respectively.