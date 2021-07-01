Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik advances at Wimbledon

    1 July 2021, 09:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opener Bublik outplayed his compatriot Mikhail Kukushkin in a three-set match 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. During the match, Bublik fired 16 aces and made five double faults.

    Next the Kazakhstani will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov who stunned Fernando Verdasco in four sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

