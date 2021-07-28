Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s boxing team faces another loss at Olympic Games

    28 July 2021, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan lost her first fight at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani Nadezhda Ryabets lost to Tammara Thibeault of Canada 1-4 in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

    Two Kazakhstani boxers Bekzat Nurdauletov (81kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (57kg) are to have their fights today at the Olympics.

    Another Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was sensationally stunned by Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27.

    Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Boxing Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%