Kazakhstan’s boxing team faces another loss at Olympic Games

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 July 2021, 11:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan lost her first fight at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani Nadezhda Ryabets lost to Tammara Thibeault of Canada 1-4 in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Two Kazakhstani boxers Bekzat Nurdauletov (81kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (57kg) are to have their fights today at the Olympics.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was sensationally stunned by Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


