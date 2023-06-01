Kazakhstan’s boxers retain spots in latest WBA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association (WBA) has renewed its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Zhan Kossobutskiy retained 12th, and Ivan Dychko 15th spot in the updated WBA super heavyweight ranking.

Cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov of Kazakhstan remained 15th according to the WBA.

In the super middleweight division, Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet retained 8th spot.

Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan climbed to the 10th spot in the new WBA super featherweight ranking.

Another Kazakhstani Yevgeny Pavlov remained 6th in the super bantamweight ranking by the WBA.



