Kazakhstan’s boxer Shymbergenov claims early win at World Boxing Championships in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov won his first bout in the 71kg category at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani won over Iranian Farhad Moradi in the first round of the 71kg bout after the latter suffered a severe cut.