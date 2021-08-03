Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s boxer Safiullin out of Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 16:27
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's national boxing team suffered another defeat at the Summer Olympic Games underway in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstani boxer Zakir Safiullin was eliminated in the Men’s -63kg quarterfinal by Australian Harry Garside 3:2.

It should be noted that the fight was close and pretty intense as both athletes exchanged powerful punches. Safiullin won only the first round, while Garside dominated in the last two based on points.

Recall that two Kazakhstani boxers are still in the running for the Olympic podium Saken Bibossinov (52kg weight class) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg weight class) both propelled into the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. That means they both have a chance to fight for Olympic medals.

Team Kazakhstan already earned one bronze medal in judo and two bronze medals in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


