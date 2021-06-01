Kazakhstan’s birth rate peaks despite pandemic - Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 2020, Kazakhstan saw a sharp 4.7% rise in the birth rate – the biggest since 1987, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi noted that there has been a positive trend in the country’s demographic indicators, with the birth rate increasing by 4.7% in 2020 – the biggest rise since 1987.

He added that a 7.1% decline in newborn mortality was reached despite the threats posed by the pandemic and overwhelmed health system. The child mortality rate dropped by 12.1% in the country.

Earlier at the government session, the Kazakh health minister said that COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the country as the number of weekly infections dropped from 15 thousand to 12 thousand or by 21%. In general, there has been a 1.6% drop in monthly cases of the coronavirus infection throughout the country.

He also pointed to the decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country.