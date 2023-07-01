Kazakhstan’s Bibossynov KOs opponent, eases into int’l tournament final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossynov reached the final of the Elorda Cup International Boxing Tournament in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics and 2021 world champion Bibossynov stunned Thai boxer Tanarat Saengfet 5:0 in the -51kg semifinal bout. During the match the Kazakhstani KOed his opponent.

Two Kazakhstani boxers Serik Temirzhanov and Makhmud Sabyrkhan are expected to clash in the -57kg semifinal at the tournament today.