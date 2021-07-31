Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bibossinov reaches flyweight boxing tournament 1/4 finals at Olympics

    31 July 2021, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Saken Bibossinov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Games flyweight boxing tournament, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    29-year-old Saken Bibossinov beat Billal Bennama from France 5-0 in the Men's Fly (48-52kg) 1/8 Finals.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Spanish Gabriel Escobar in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Games flyweight boxing tournament

    Notably, Kazakhstani boxers Bekzad Nurdauletov, Abylaikhan Zhusupov, Serik Temirzhanov, Vasiliy Levit, and Nedezhda Ryabets bowed out of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

    Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Tokyo Olympics
