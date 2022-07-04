Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bibossinov hauls gold at first-ever Elorda Cup int’l tournament

    4 July 2022, 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalist Saken Bibossinov clinched gold at the first-ever Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan on Monday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Bibossinov defeated Cuban Alejandro Claro Fiss in the Men’s -51kg weight class gold medal bout.

    Another Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov beat Uzbek Assylbek Dzhalilov in the Men’s 48kg weight category at the tournament.

    Saken Bibossinov is the bronze medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2021 World Champion in Belgrade.


    Photo: www.kfb.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

